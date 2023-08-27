Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Former CIAA athlete Danielle Williams wins second gold at Track & Field World Championships

Published

danielle williams
Gallo Images

BY JARRETT HOFFMAN

As the Track & Field World Championships draws to a close with just three days of competition left, a decorated former CIAA athlete representing Jamaica is going home with a gold medal.

Former Johnson C. Smith sprinter Danielle Williams won a close 100m hurdles final with a time of 12.43 to claim the world championship.

She finished a mere 0.01 seconds ahead of reigning Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

This is Williams’ second world championship win (the first was in 2015) and her third podium finish, previously winning the bronze medal in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I won in 2015 it was unbelievable,” said Williams after her world championship win. “But this took a lot of hard work, a lot of years of toil and injuries, and losing my confidence and battling to get back to this stage. It’s awesome, Jamaica is a proud country and we love to win. I love to win.”

The former Golden Bulls athlete has been a winner for a long time, dating back to her days at Johnson C. Smith.

There, she claimed 13 CIAA championships, nine NCAA titles, 13 All-American selections, and was named USTFCCCA National Women’s Track Athlete of the Year three times.

She was inducted into the NCAA Division II Athlete Hall of Fame in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

News

Together We Ball Aims to Strengthen Public Safety

SunDay FunDay will Award Thousands in Grants and Scholarships During Game Sunday, August 27 at SMU Moody Coliseum WHO: Project Unity Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt...

2 days ago
NCCU-MORGAN NCCU-MORGAN

News

Here is how many MEAC football games you will be able to watch on ESPN platforms in 2023

BY HBCU SPORTS NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 24, 2023 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced today its football schedule for the 2023 season across ESPN platforms....

2 days ago
Sha'Carri Richardson Sha'Carri Richardson

DMN Stories

What’s next for Dallas’ Sha’Carri Richardson, track and field world champion?

Richardson has more events this week in Budapest after winning the women’s 100m.

5 days ago
Isaiah Major Isaiah Major

News

These 9 HBCU players should have made the Black College Football Hall of Fame POTY watch list

BY JARRETT HOFFMAN With the 2023 HBCU football season approaching, the Black College Football Hall of Fame has announced its annual Black College Football Player...

August 18, 2023
Advertisement