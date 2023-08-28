Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kenna Parker

Published

Kenna Parker
Kenna Parker

The oh so talented Kenna Parker is an author and entrepreneur. She has always loved learning and believes that to feel the process of learning will always leave you with your glass half full! This Southern University alum, received her BA Degree in print journalism and became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She is a strategic thinker, creative visionary and community/nonprofit specialist. A marketing, media and communication specialist, prior to opening Parker Originals & More, Kenna was the Manager of Community Relations and Electronic Media. Kenna is a go-getter. She is a joy to work with and her work is impeccable.

