Obits

Léa Garcia (1933–2023)

Published

Léa Garcia
Léa Garcia

Brazilian actress in Black Orpheus

Léa Lucas Garcia de Aguiar (11 March 1933 – 15 August 2023) was a Brazilian actress. She was known for her numerous television and film roles. Her breakout role was in the 1959 Oscar-winning Black Orpheus, in which she portrayed Serafina, Eurydice’s cousin. She challenged racial stereotypes over a seven-decade career. her death was because of acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). Lea Garcia was 90.

Photo: Léa Garcia in the 1959 film “Black Orpheus,” directed by Marcel Camus. She amassed more than 100 theater, film and television credits in her career. Credit…Lopert Pictures, via Photofest

