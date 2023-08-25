Connect with us

Obits

Mr. Loyd Edward “Jack” Lewis, Sr. (July 08, 1932 – August 08, 2023)

Published

Mr. Loyd Edward “Jack” Lewis, Sr

Loyd Edward Lewis Sr., was born in East Caney, Texas on July 8, 1932 to Chester and Josie Lewis. Both preceded him in death as well as his 13 siblings. 

He accepted Jesus Christ and continued his faith walk. He married the love of his life, Clemmie Ella Gilstrap on February 14, 1959. She preceded him in death in 2005 and daughter Belinda in 2018. Bro. Lewis served his family, community and his country during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army on December 31, 1960. 

Bro. Lewis was a member of the Judea Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and President of the Male Chorus. Raised in a Christian household, he often sang Gospel songs around the house…a precious memory. 

Leaving to cherish his memory are: daughters, Judy Hines (Lonnie), Charlotte Lewis (Paul) daughters of Dorothy Marie Traylor: Felicia Lewis, Lois Goodlow (Gerard) and son, Loyd Lewis, Jr. (Lucretia).  16 grandchildren,  19 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Texas Metro News

