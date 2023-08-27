Black Business: Jube’s Smokehouse

Jube’s Smokehouse

Jube’s Smokehouse Restaurant is in the Fort Worth area. If you have an event and you don’t have the time to cook for it Jube’s Smokehouse can cook it for you. Maybe it’s the weekend and you don’t want to cook call Jube’s Smokehouse. They specialize in Barbeque, meats, sides, and platters all delivered to you. They have packages available or they can customize something just for your event. Give Jube a call at (817) 779-0235 email: dreburt46@gmail.com or Inbox us for further information on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063668794992