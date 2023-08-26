Here is how many MEAC football games you will be able to watch on ESPN platforms in 2023

Photo: Justin Ford/HBCU Sports

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 24, 2023 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced today its football schedule for the 2023 season across ESPN platforms.

The schedule is highlighted by a bookend of non-conference matchups in Atlanta on ABC – Week 0’s Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge and the postseason Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Of the conference’s 52 regular season games, MEAC teams are slated to make 45 appearances in televised/streamed games – 87 percent of the schedule.

MEAC teams will be featured in seven nationally televised games on ESPNU. In addition, all conference matchups will be streamed live on ESPN+, along with 15 non-conference games hosted at MEAC member institutions.

The MEAC ESPNU “Game of the Week” begins on Saturday, Oct. 21, as a part of a wildcard matchup to be announced no later than Monday, Oct. 9. A series of televised wildcard matchups continues each Saturday and concludes with the conference’s regular-season schedule on Nov. 11. All matchups will be announced at least 12 days ahead of the game.

A pair of conference games to be aired on ESPNU on Thursday nights were previously announced, featuring North Carolina Central at Morgan State on Oct. 19, followed by South Carolina State at North Carolina Central on Oct. 26. Both games will kick off live at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Football Challenge Kickoff is scheduled for Week 0’s opener between South Carolina State and Jackson State this Saturday. The game will air for the first time on ABC, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

MEAC 2023 TV schedule

Saturday, Aug. 26

S.C. State vs. Jackson State, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

Howard at Eastern Michigan, ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Bowie State at Delaware State, ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Virginia State at Norfolk State, ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem State at N.C. Central, ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Morgan State at Richmond, FloFootball, 6 p.m.

S.C. State at Charlotte, ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Delaware State at Army, CBS Sports Network, 12 p.m.

Morehouse at Howard, ESPN+, 1 p.m.

S.C. State at Georgia Tech, ACCNX and ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Morgan State at Akron, ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Norfolk State at Hampton, ESPN+, 6 p.m.

N.C. Central at North Carolina A&T, FloFootball, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Norfolk State at Temple, ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware State at Richmond, FloFootball, 3:30 p.m.

Hampton vs. Howard, ESPN+ 3:30 PM (live), ESPNU 11 p.m. (tape delayed)

N.C. Central at UCLA, Pac 12 Network, 5 p.m.

Towson at Morgan State, ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Mississippi Valley State vs. NC Central, 3 p.m.

Delaware State at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 pm.

Norfolk State at Towson, 4 p.m.

Albany at Morgan State, ESPN+, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at S.C. State, ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Howard at Robert Morris, ESPN+, Noon

Morgan State at Yale, ESPN+, Noon

Virginia Lynchburg at Delaware State, ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State, ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Campbell at N.C. Central, ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Stony Brook at Morgan State, ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Delaware State at Central Connecticut, 1 p.m.

N.C. Central at Elon, FloFootball, 2 p.m.

Virginia Lynchburg at S.C. State, ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Howard at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Howard at Harvard, ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at S.C. State, ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk State at Tennessee State, ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

N.C. Central at Morgan State*, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 (ESPNU wild-card matchup to be announced on Mon., 10/9)

S.C. State at Delaware State*, ESPN Platforms (TBD), 12 p.m.

Norfolk State at Howard*, ESPN Platforms (TBD), 12 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

S.C. State at N.C. Central*, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 (ESPNU wild-card matchup to be announced on Mon., 10/16)

Howard at Delaware State*, ESPN Platforms (TBD), 12 p.m.

Morgan State at Norfolk State*+, ESPN Platforms (TBD), 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 (ESPNU wild-card matchup to be announced on Mon., 10/23)

Delaware State at Morgan State*, ESPN Platforms (TBD), 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk State at N.C. Central*, ESPN Platforms (TBD), 3:30 p.m.

Howard at S.C. State*, ESPN Platforms (TBD), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 (ESPNU wild-card matchup to be announced on Mon., 10/30)

Norfolk State at Delaware State*, ESPN Platforms (TBD), 12 p.m.

Morgan State at S.C. State*, ESPN Platforms (TBD), 12 p.m.

N.C. Central at Howard*, ESPN Platforms (TBD), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Morgan State at Howard*, ESPN+, 1 p.m.

S.C. State at Norfolk State*, ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware State at N.C. Central*, ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Cricket Celebration Bowl, ABC, 12 p.m.