Superb Woman: Jessamy Brown

Jessamy Brown

Jessamy Brown is the Corporate Communications Manager at Cook’s Children’s Hospital. Former public relations specialist at JPS Health Network and former education reporter at the Fort Worth Star- Telegram, she was a long time member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists; serving on the board. A graduate of South High School in Minneapolis, Jessamy attended Hampshire College and received her Masters Degree in Strategic Communications Texas Tech University. She is the president of the Greater Fort Worth Chapter of Public Relations Society of America. Jessamy is a creative problem-solver and relationship-builder, who is passionate about producing high-quality content that’s easy to understand for everyone. Compassionate, strategic and committed, that’s Jessamy.