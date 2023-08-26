UNT DALLAS NAMES JENNIFER SKINNER DEAN OF STUDENTS AND ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT FOR STUDENT AFFAIRS

UNT DALLAS NAMES JENNIFER SKINNER

The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) has named Jennifer Skinner Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students.

Skinner has served as Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students on an interim basis since October 2022. Prior to that, she served as the Associate Dean of Students, overseeing all aspects of student engagement within the Office of Student Affairs.

Skinner is a seasoned higher-education practitioner, whose focus has always been helping students find their sense of belonging and purpose throughout their college experience, both in and out of the classroom.

“When I started college, I had no idea what I wanted to do or where I wanted to end up, but by getting involved and finding my sense of belonging and purpose on my campus, I found my career path,” said Skinner. “That’s what I want for every student who graduates from UNT Dallas –to find their path and their sense of purpose. Student Affairs is so much more than giving them something to do while in college – it’s giving students the opportunity to find out who they are and what they want to accomplish once they graduate.”

Before her promotion, Skinner served in a variety of positions at UNT Dallas and other Texas institutions, all aligned around student engagement and success. Her previous roles include Assistant Dean of Students and Assistant Director of Activities and Organizations at UNT Dallas, Assistant Director of University Center Operations and Student Engagement and Coordinator of Campus Activities at UT Tyler and Director of Student Activities at Northwood University in Cedar Hill.

Skinner is currently pursuing her doctorate from Texas A&M – Commerce, where her research is focused on how technology usage has affected college students’ communication skills. She holds a master’s degree in communications and a bachelor’s degree in journalism, public relations and advertising from UT Tyler.

