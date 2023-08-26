Superb Woman: Jackie Hampton 

Jackie Hampton

Jackie Hampton is Mississippi’s finest! She graduated from Jim Hill High School and was off to Spelman before graduating from Lincoln University in Missouri. Jackie enjoyed an impressive career in corporate America before moving on to make her mark in the Black Press as the Publisher of the Mississippi Link. Jackie is committed to excellence and community service. A valued member of College Hill MB Church, her service includes the church’s announcer, president of the Pastoral Ministry, Public Relations Ministry, as Girl Scout Troop Leader and Sunday School teacher for more than 30 years. Jackie is the Second Vice Chair of the board of directors for NNPA and serves on its Foundation Board. She has served as the Scholarship chair, secretary and co-chair of the Merit Awards. AND TODAY IS HER BIRTHDAY!