Daniel Glen Dickerson

Daniel Glen Dickerson, age 56, of Dallas, Texas passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023. Daniel was born March 3, 1967 in Dallas, Texas to Billy Jones and Caroline Ware. Daniel was a loving and kind person who enjoyed life.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories his brothers; Robert Dickerson and Derrick Dickerson, sisters; Sharon Dickerson and Kanisia Ware, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and great-great nephews.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents; Billy Jones and Caroline Ware, brothers; Paul Dickerson, Mark Dickerson, Tyrone Dickerson and Billy Dickerson. A host of aunts, uncles, friends and family.

Daniel will be missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

A graveside service for Daniel will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 6300 South R.L., Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75232.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.laurellanddallas.com for the Dickerson family.