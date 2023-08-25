Black Business: The Brown Thumb

The Brown Thumb Plant Nursery is self-care in a new way. If you don’t have a green thumb join The Brown Thumb’s plant community it’s there for you. Their goal is to create an atmosphere that promotes peace and clarity to help you focus on the most important thing, being in tune with yourself.

They provide plants and hand-poured candles to encourage relaxation. Find out more about The Brown Thumb and the healing with the care of plants. Visit the website and the shop at https://www.thebrownthumb.org/ 211 North Cedar Street, Denton. Email: thebrownthumbllc@gmail.com