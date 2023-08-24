FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: The Light That Shines

My mother told me growing up that you never know who is watching you. As a kid, I didn’t always believe her until I would hear elders talking about what they witnessed in the neighborhood or at church. Things that I thought that went unnoticed were captured on their mental screens about some of the children and adults that I knew. Those images left a visual impression that had consequences even if they were not stated. I was reminded often that I was representing my family and I never wanted to make them look bad. It was a responsibility I didn’t take lightly.

As much as times have changed, some things are still the same. My dear friend was recently speaking at the TEDx event in Dallas. While sitting in the audience during intermission, a group accompanying one of the speakers was talking very close to my seat. Sitting there, I was looking aimlessly at them, smiling politely. The speaker commented that I was looking at them as if something was wrong with them. She got very agitated to the point that her two friends grabbed her and turned her away. I was stunned that this older accomplished woman was posturing to come at me only because I looked at her.

Her brother immediately began sharing her accolades and although I was impressed with her experiences, I was disappointed. In that moment, she didn’t see me or herself as a Queen but as a competitor. I was not sure of the narrative that was being created in her mind at that moment but it was not accurate or fair to either of us. This person didn’t know me and yet, her behavior has left an impression on me that will not be forgotten.

This situation was a reminder to me of my mother’s comment as a child: You never know who is watching. I didn’t stop being kind to her family or stop smiling. I made a decision to remain my best self not because others were there but because I also knew God was watching and that ultimately, I represent HIM. As Believers, I think many of us forget this.

As baffling as this situation was for me, God has a way of using these experiences to teach me valuable lessons. I don’t know this woman’s faith journey but as a Believer, I can say that we need to be mindful of how we show up in the world. One day, we will have to account for our every word, every action. As I get older, I’m becoming more mindful that my actions do not have just earthly consequences. “But I tell you that everyone will have to give account on the day of judgment for every empty word they have spoken.” (Matthew 12:36) We have a responsibility in the way that we carry ourselves.

Matthew 5:13-16 states, “You are the world’s seasoning, to make it tolerable. If you lose your flavor, what will happen to the world? And you yourselves will be thrown out and trampled underfoot as worthless. You are the world’s light—a city on a hill, glowing in the night for all to see. Don’t hide your light! Let it shine for all; let your good deeds glow for all to see, so that they will praise your heavenly Father.”

People who stray away from the faith often comment that they can’t tell Christians apart from those in the world. That means we are not representing our Heavenly Father well. The Bible says in John 13:34-35 (MSG), “Let me give you a new command: Love one another. In the same way I loved you, you love one another. This is how everyone will recognize that you are my disciples—when they see the love you have for each other.” The world doesn’t see our love. Today was a glaring reminder that actions speak louder than words. I know I will continue to work hard in my love walk.

Do your actions demonstrate what you believe or who you serve? Can those around you see your light? Or have you lost your flavor?

Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew is the President of Soulstice Consultancy and the Founder of the Reconciliation and Restoration Foundation. She is also the author of four books and the host of the Tapestry podcast.

