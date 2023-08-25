Connect with us

Superb Woman: Lisa Magee

Lisa Magee is an accountant, wife, mother, grandmother, servant leader and Paparazzi Producer! Hailing from New Orleans, she attended Xavier Prep: Xavier University Preparatory School.  A successful entrepreneur, she has enjoyed stints as a corporate accountant at Living Earth; a project accountant at Provident Realty Advisors; Sr. Accountant at Interstate Hotels & Resorts and Frandeli Group, LLC; and  Treasury Analyst at CEC Entertainment, Inc. Lisa received her Associates and Bachelor’s Degrees in Accounting from Northwood University and her MBA from the University of Phoenix.  She is a charter member and 2nd Vice President of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women , Inc., Dallas Metropolitan Chapter. A mobile notary, she is a C.O.R.E. Member of Find your Resilience Inc and a volunteer Staffer at City Square.

