Superb Woman: Lisa Magee

Lisa Magee is an accountant, wife, mother, grandmother, servant leader and Paparazzi Producer! Hailing from New Orleans, she attended Xavier Prep: Xavier University Preparatory School. A successful entrepreneur, she has enjoyed stints as a corporate accountant at Living Earth; a project accountant at Provident Realty Advisors; Sr. Accountant at Interstate Hotels & Resorts and Frandeli Group, LLC; and Treasury Analyst at CEC Entertainment, Inc. Lisa received her Associates and Bachelor’s Degrees in Accounting from Northwood University and her MBA from the University of Phoenix. She is a charter member and 2nd Vice President of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women , Inc., Dallas Metropolitan Chapter. A mobile notary, she is a C.O.R.E. Member of Find your Resilience Inc and a volunteer Staffer at City Square.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Ramona Hood is the President & CEO at FedEx Custom Critical Independent Director, Strategic Business Leader & Innovation Champion . Ste is a two-time...
Superb Woman
Pastor Janice Thompson is an Author, Master Life Coach /Mentor, Leader/Pastor, Entrepreneur, and Founder of The Rock Church. Hailing from Tyler, TX, the prophetess...
Superb Woman
Is the Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, for Brinker International, Inc. She started in the accounting department and went on to hold...
Superb Woman
Amy M. Stewart is the Founding Partner at the Business Litigation Firm, Stewart Law Group PLLC. Amy received her Bachelor’s Degree in Speech Communication from Wake...