38 PVAMU students suffer heat-related hospitalizations

By Aswad Walker

PVAMU President Tomikia P. LeGrande announced on social media that the school will rethink future events after nearly 40 Prairie View A&M University students were hospitalized due to heat-related issues.

And though it is clear that 38 PVAMU students ended up hospitalized after experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion during Panther Camp activities, what is still unclear is who thought it was a good idea to hold events outside while the state and nation are in the midst of what scientists have called the hottest summer on record.

Here are excerpts of LeGrande’s posts:

“The health and safety of the students entrusted to us is always our priority. Yesterday evening, several members of the class of 2027 experienced heat-related illnesses at the concluding event of their Panther Week activities… Medical care was quickly provided and our staff continued to monitor our students for several hours after. We are conscientiously reviewing the decision-making process surrounding yesterday’s event; and also evaluating other programs planned for the immediate future”

School officials said emergency medical professionals were immediately dispatched to the scene to treat students for heat-related illnesses.

“[Black people] were falling out left and right, all around me,” said one Panther Camp attendee who wished not to be named. “I saw people, dropping, and I’m like, I’m sho’ glad I brought my water and hat and fan and towel on my head. [Stuff] was crazy, yo.”

Waller County officials told Eyewitness News that 38 patients were taken to the hospital. One of them was taken by Life Flight.

According to those Waller County officials, the vast majority (37) of those patients were admitted for heat-related issues, while the remaining patient was admitted for trauma.

The student who wished not to be named added, “It was scary. Even though I tried giving people water and fanning people. I felt straight up helpless.”

State health officials encourage students to monitor themselves and others for symptoms such as high body temperature, dizziness or fainting, confusion, and upset stomach. Individuals exhibiting these symptoms or seeing them in others should call 911.

