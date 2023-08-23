Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

38 PVAMU students suffer heat-related hospitalizations

Published

PVAMU
PVAMU. Courtesy PVAMU.edu

By Aswad Walker

PVAMU President Tomikia P. LeGrande announced on social media that the school will rethink future events after nearly 40 Prairie View A&M University students were hospitalized due to heat-related issues.

And though it is clear that 38 PVAMU students ended up hospitalized after experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion during Panther Camp activities, what is still unclear is who thought it was a good idea to hold events outside while the state and nation are in the midst of what scientists have called the hottest summer on record.

Here are excerpts of LeGrande’s posts:

“The health and safety of the students entrusted to us is always our priority. Yesterday evening, several members of the class of 2027 experienced heat-related illnesses at the concluding event of their Panther Week activities… Medical care was quickly provided and our staff continued to monitor our students for several hours after. We are conscientiously reviewing the decision-making process surrounding yesterday’s event; and also evaluating other programs planned for the immediate future”

ADVERTISEMENT

School officials said emergency medical professionals were immediately dispatched to the scene to treat students for heat-related illnesses.

“[Black people] were falling out left and right, all around me,” said one Panther Camp attendee who wished not to be named. “I saw people, dropping, and I’m like, I’m sho’ glad I brought my water and hat and fan and towel on my head. [Stuff] was crazy, yo.”

Waller County officials told Eyewitness News that 38 patients were taken to the hospital. One of them was taken by Life Flight.

According to those Waller County officials, the vast majority (37) of those patients were admitted for heat-related issues, while the remaining patient was admitted for trauma.

The student who wished not to be named added, “It was scary. Even though I tried giving people water and fanning people. I felt straight up helpless.”

ADVERTISEMENT

State health officials encourage students to monitor themselves and others for symptoms such as high body temperature, dizziness or fainting, confusion, and upset stomach. Individuals exhibiting these symptoms or seeing them in others should call 911.

PVAMU PRESIDENT TOMIKIA LEGRAND TWEETS:

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Texas Southern University Texas Southern University

News

Is Texas Southern University in Good Hands?

By Jeffrey L. Boney After the constant changes in leadership, takeover rumors, lack of equitable funding, and other disparate treatment, many in the community really...

June 26, 2023
Students take a stand against gun violence Students take a stand against gun violence

News

Students take a stand against gun violence

By Ayesha Hana ShajiTexas Metro News Team Bishop Dunne Catholic High School students staged a walkout on Thursday, May 11, in protest against gun...

May 12, 2023

News

Statues of Iconic Golfers Unveiled at Cedar Crest and Golf Scholarships Awarded to Local Students

Bronze statues of two golf greats, Dr. Charles Sifford Sr. and Walter Hagen are now permanently displayed at Legends Plaza at Cedar Crest Golf...

May 9, 2023
Emmitt Glynn teaches AP African American studies Emmitt Glynn teaches AP African American studies

Editorial

States are trying to erase black history in schools — it’s up to students to stop them

BY TARIAH HYLANDOPINION CONTRIBUTOR There I was, sitting at my desk in front of my computer, heart racing and palms sweating, staring into Zoom....

May 1, 2023
Advertisement