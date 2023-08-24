Superb Woman: Ramona Hood

Ramona Hood is the President & CEO at FedEx Custom Critical Independent Director, Strategic Business Leader & Innovation Champion . Ste is a two-time recipient of the FedEx Five Star Award (the highest recognition employees can receive at FedEx), Ramona currently serves as a Welty Building Company Business Advisor; Walsh University Board Member; Summit Education Initiative Board Member; Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Member; The Links Kent Area Chapter Member, and Transportation Intermediary Association’s (TIA) Technology Committee Chair. Ramona holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Business Management from Walsh University.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Lisa Magee is an accountant, wife, mother, grandmother, servant leader and Paparazzi Producer! Hailing from New Orleans, she attended Xavier Prep: Xavier University Preparatory...
Superb Woman
Pastor Janice Thompson is an Author, Master Life Coach /Mentor, Leader/Pastor, Entrepreneur, and Founder of The Rock Church. Hailing from Tyler, TX, the prophetess...
Superb Woman
Is the Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, for Brinker International, Inc. She started in the accounting department and went on to hold...
Superb Woman
Amy M. Stewart is the Founding Partner at the Business Litigation Firm, Stewart Law Group PLLC. Amy received her Bachelor’s Degree in Speech Communication from Wake...