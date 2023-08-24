Superb Woman: Ramona Hood

Ramona Hood

Ramona Hood is the President & CEO at FedEx Custom Critical Independent Director, Strategic Business Leader & Innovation Champion . Ste is a two-time recipient of the FedEx Five Star Award (the highest recognition employees can receive at FedEx), Ramona currently serves as a Welty Building Company Business Advisor; Walsh University Board Member; Summit Education Initiative Board Member; Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Member; The Links Kent Area Chapter Member, and Transportation Intermediary Association’s (TIA) Technology Committee Chair. Ramona holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Business Management from Walsh University.