Mary Wade (January 21, 1954 – July 23, 2023)

Mary Wade

Ms. Mary Ann Wade was born on January 21, 1954 to Cleveland and Annie likely in Evergreen, Alabama. Later on in her life she moved to Dallas, Texas.

She loved to shop, sing, dance and cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Cleveland and Annie Likely, brothers: Willie C. Likely, Marcellous Likely and John Likely, sisters: Laura Walker and Valarie D. Bush.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memories two daughters: Nicole Johnson and Jennifer Lane (Tevin); three sons: Herbert Johnson II, Henry Wade and Landy Likely (Kathy); four sisters: Louise McCall (Ernest), Clevia M. Jones, Bernice Bonner and Rosa Boykin; four brothers: Curtis Likely (Jozette), Annie Wright (Eric), Darlene Bradley (Mitchell) and Gregory Likely; 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

