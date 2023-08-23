Connect with us

Black Business: Eye Heart Literacy, LLC

Shondra M. Quarles is the founder of Eye Heart Literacy, LLC. Her mission is to impact children’s lives through literacy. Being an educator, she learned that third-grade reading scores determine the number of prisons/prison beds built. Shondra often discusses the power of literacy and suggests ways families can instill a love of reading in their children. Parents and caregivers play a pivotal role in igniting their children’s interest in reading. Eye Heart Literacy, LLC creates diverse books to promote a sense of self-love in children. Black Lives Matter was written after the tragic loss of Trayvon Martin, and so many others. You will find more books for your children on the website.

https://eyeheartliteracy.carrd.co/ 214-298-2366 or email: Shondray504@gmail.com

