Black Media Mixer To Highlight Excellence In DFW Black Media, Business & Beauty

DFW creatives, entrepreneurs, and influencers can connect with local media powerhouses, business experts, and beauty mavens.

previous attendees of Black Media Mixer
Previous Black Media Mixer attendees // Photo courtesy Black Media Mixer

Dallas-Fort Worth’s media landscape is gearing up for a day of inspiration, collaboration, and networking at the Black Media Mixer on August 26. The fifth annual event has established itself as a hallmark event, spotlighting the contributions and achievements of Black professionals across various media sectors. 

Featured speakers and moderators include Yolonda Williams (CW33), Taylor Bickham (The Shade Room Teens), Judge Shequitta Kelly, Terri Thomas (Chase), Richard Thomas (The Present House Hospitality Group), Shammah Joy (Luxury Distilled Beverages), Brittany Willis (PJ’s Coffee), and Shatonya ‘Rosie’ Thomas (Thomas Financial).

The Black Media Mixer is expected to gather more than one hundred of the Metroplex’s top creatives, entrepreneurs, and influencers. Set against the backdrop of the Beehive Dallas, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local media powerhouses, business experts, and beauty mavens.

Jen Iro, founder of both Black Media Mixer and TJA Public Relations, said she created the event after seeing a need. “I noticed a gap – there weren’t curated events in Dallas specifically tailored for our Black media community,” said Iro. “These are the individuals who weave our stories together. I wanted to create a community of entrepreneurs and experts, fostering connections that bridge industries.”

Jen Iro
Jen Iro // Photo Credit: Cat Murdock

This year’s event will expand into business and beauty with three panel discussions on industry must-haves, tips, and tools for success. There will also be a Black Beauty Bar in partnership with Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide offering a range of beauty services. 

In addition, aspiring businesses can look forward to a mini-pitch contest, presenting an opportunity to win valuable resources such as website packages, trademark support, and social media services. Additionally, attendees will enjoy free business headshots, exciting giveaways, and more.

Iro said she expanded the event to cover other industries in which Black professionals are thriving, but may not get the support. “I want to help foster positive conversations and connections that have to potential to translate into bigger and better opportunities for everyone in the room.”

The Black Media Mixer will take place Saturday, August 26 at the Beehive Dallas, located at 1512 Edison Street. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit blackmediamixer.com

