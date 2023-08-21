Ricky Valentine (September 6, 1965 – July 28, 2023)

Ricky Valentine

Mr. Ricky Lee Valentine was born September 6, 1965 in Dallas, Texas to Shirley Ruth Valentine and Troy Lee Sanders. He received his formal education in Seagoville, Texas Public School District where he played and loved the game of football.

Later, he met and married Shirley Valentine.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Shirley ruth Sanders and Troy Lee Sanders, sister Hope Blanton, grandmother Betty Sanders, grandfathers: James Grigsby, Goppy Sanders and Cail Valentine, aunt Johnnie Sanders, uncles: Sylvester Sanders and Raymond Sanders.

Ricky leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife Shirley Marie Valentine, daughters: Crystal Rene’ Fields and Shirley Ruth Fields, grandmother Precious Grigsby, sister Connie Sanders all of Dallas, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT