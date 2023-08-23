Superb Woman: Pastor Janice Thompson

Pastor Janice Thompson

Pastor Janice Thompson is an Author, Master Life Coach /Mentor, Leader/Pastor, Entrepreneur, and Founder of The Rock Church. Hailing from Tyler, TX, the prophetess is also a Mary Kay Consultant. Under the Janice Thompson Ministries( JTM), she is a “prophetic voice to the people, helping them reach their destiny and give birth to their spiritual assignment ordained by God through her God-given purpose through conferences, motivational workshops and School of the Prophets.” She is teaching truths through the word of God.