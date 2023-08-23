Superb Woman: Pastor Janice Thompson

Pastor Janice Thompson is an Author, Master Life Coach /Mentor, Leader/Pastor, Entrepreneur, and Founder of The Rock Church. Hailing from Tyler, TX, the prophetess is also a Mary Kay Consultant. Under the Janice Thompson Ministries( JTM), she is a “prophetic voice to the people, helping them reach their destiny and give birth to their spiritual assignment ordained by God through her God-given purpose through conferences, motivational workshops and School of the Prophets.” She is teaching truths through the word of God.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Ramona Hood is the President & CEO at FedEx Custom Critical Independent Director, Strategic Business Leader & Innovation Champion . Ste is a two-time...
Superb Woman
Is the Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, for Brinker International, Inc. She started in the accounting department and went on to hold...
Superb Woman
Amy M. Stewart is the Founding Partner at the Business Litigation Firm, Stewart Law Group PLLC. Amy received her Bachelor’s Degree in Speech Communication from Wake...
Superb Woman
Shenita Cleveland is the CEO of Diverse Global Strategies, LLC. She has also enjoyed stints as vice president of business development of NACC, Inc.;...