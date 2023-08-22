Superb Woman: Tammy Jones-Still

Tammy Jones Still

Is the Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, for Brinker International, Inc.

She started in the accounting department and went on to hold leadership positions overseeing various functions, including sales, accounting and forecasting, credit card accounting, payroll, operations accounting, fixed assets, property/lease accounting and accounts payable.Tammy was also awarded the DEI Champion Award from the National Diversity Council in 2021.

Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two girls and has a personal passion for seasonal decorating, interior design and all things HGTV. She sits on the VisitDallas Diversity and Inclusion Committee, the Board of Directors for the Texas Diversity Council and is a former President of the Greater Dallas Advisory Board of the Texas Diversity Council. Tammy holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of North Texas and an MBA from Amberton University.