Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Tammy Jones-Still

Published

Tammy Jones Still
Tammy Jones Still

Is the Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, for Brinker International, Inc. 

She started in the accounting department and went on to hold leadership positions overseeing various functions, including sales, accounting and forecasting, credit card accounting, payroll, operations accounting, fixed assets, property/lease accounting and accounts payable.Tammy was also awarded the DEI Champion Award from the National Diversity Council in 2021.

Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two girls and has a personal passion for seasonal decorating, interior design and all things HGTV. She sits on the VisitDallas Diversity and Inclusion Committee, the Board of Directors for the Texas Diversity Council and is a former President of the Greater Dallas Advisory Board of the Texas Diversity Council. Tammy holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of North Texas and an MBA from Amberton University.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Amy M. Stewart Amy M. Stewart

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Amy M. Stewart

Amy M. Stewart is the Founding Partner at the Business Litigation Firm, Stewart Law Group PLLC.  Amy received her Bachelor’s Degree in Speech Communication from Wake...

2 days ago
Shenita Cleveland Shenita Cleveland

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Shenita Cleveland

Shenita Cleveland is the CEO of Diverse Global Strategies, LLC. She has also enjoyed stints as vice president of business development of NACC, Inc.;...

3 days ago
Crystal T. Barker Crystal T. Barker

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Crystal T. Barker

Crystal T. Barker is a motivational speaker, coach, author, social worker and state certified trainer. A native of North Little Rock, ARK. Crystal is...

4 days ago
Carla Carter Carla Carter

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Carla Carter

Carla Carter is a former collegiate athlete, motivational speaker, preacher and health advocate. She’s also a survivor – of both Cancer and Lupus. The...

5 days ago
Advertisement