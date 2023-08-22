Connect with us

Jackson State football transfer awaits NCAA clearance at Colorado

He left Louisiana to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. This year he followed Coach Prime to Colorado. Now he needs an NCAA waiver

Published

By Steven J. Gaither

Jackson State football

One of the players that left Jackson State football for Colorado football with Deion Sanders is still awaiting clearance from the NCAA.

Tyler Brown is still waiting for the NCAA to grant a waiver for him to play immediately at Colorado, according to BuffZone. NCAA rules only allow one immediate transfer for non-graduate students and Brown used that transfer to go from Lousiana to Jackson State football prior to the 2022 season.

Jackson State football

It’s a situation that many student-athletes are finding themselves in these days. Former North Carolina Central wide receiver Tez Walker is still waiting on a waiver to play immediately at North Carolina after playing the last two years at Kent State. 

Brown was only recently cleared to practice after battling mononucleosis, according to Buffzone.

Tyler Brown spent the first three years of his career at Louisiana before hitting the transfer portal and landing in the lap of Deion Sanders and Jackson State football. He started in all 13 games for JSU as it went 12-1, winning a second-consecutive SWAC title and a Celebration Bowl appearance. Brown was one of several players (as well as coaches) to follow Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado football.

Brown asserted himself as the odds-on favorite as the starting left guard in Sanders’ first season at Colorado during the spring, but he has to get eligible first. 

In this article:
Written By

