How Teamwork Can Create Something Historic

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

One of the things we talk much about is the fact that significant happenings occur when we work together in teams. We talk about it. We dream about it. We have a ton of quotes regarding it. But how many of us would be personally willing to commit to the work?

Because we all know that great goals can be accomplished when we set aside egos to focus on a common goal and not our personal feelings and agendas. Truly, it all sounds great. But when it comes to getting people together to accomplish a goal, you could liken it to herding cats.

My pet owners will know exactly what I mean, but for everyone else, it simply means that it is one of the most tiresome and futile activities you will ever attempt when you try to herd cats. And if it does even come close to happening, it won’t manifest without much trial and tribulation.

It is similar to getting adults, all with strong ideas, to lay aside their own agendas and beliefs primarily for the good of the unit. Could be a little bit of crazy-making wouldn’t you say? But when the vision does come together, it produces something that no one person could do in and of themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other words, it expands the person because the vision requires that there is a unification of strengths; the vision also requires that there is a diversification of gifts and talents and skills; and the vision often demands laying aside one’s own agenda.

I recently had the opportunity to participate in something that, by the time it was over, was apparent that it was much greater than any one of us could have accomplished alone. Yes, there were a few bumps along the way, but we still made it happen in grand fashion.

Teamwork produced something beautiful. But not only that, our teamwork produced something legendary. And there’s a new layer of respect that goes along with one another now.

That’s marked me and I understand now more concretely than ever, that as you work to put a vision together, there will be some battles. Some egos will have to be settled out and settle down.

But if you don’t give up and you continue to hold fast to the end game, eventually something magnificent will be produced that’s greater than what could have been imagined.

ADVERTISEMENT

So let me encourage those of you who work to accomplish goals through work, church or any other organization or relationship. You will have tough days, but if you can keep a cool head, keep the vision before you, and keep working with an optimistic and determined mind, you will see your vision fulfilled.

Just keep the faith and keep persevering.

As always, know I’m rooting for you and I’m just an email or call away.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

ADVERTISEMENT