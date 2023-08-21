Connect with us

Obits

Ralph Holmes (August 29, 1952 – July 30, 2023)

Ralph was born on August 29, 1952 in Dallas, Texas to James and Iris Wright. He attended Dallas Independent School District.

Later in life he met and married Ora, who stayed by his side through the end. He worked numerous of years doing warehouse jobs. If you knew Ralph you knew that he loved his mother more than anything in the world. He also adored his grandchildren. Ralph was a joy to be around. 

He was preceded in death by his father James Wright and sister Wanda Kay Wright. Ralph leaves behind to cherish his memories his mother Iris Wright (Alfred); wife Ora; four children: Troy Johnson (Sandra), Sirverik Gossett, Dianthe Gainus (Larry) and Sirvoker Gossett; three sisters: Fannie Nell Wright, Thelma Wright and Brenda Friends (Eddie); four brothers: Larry Wright, Kenneth Wright, Melvin Wright and Tony Wright; nine grandchildren along with serval great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

