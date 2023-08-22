Connect with us

Black Business: Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts

Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts Business Spotlight

Tre Wilcox Cooking Concepts provides cooking classes, corporate team building, and catering services. From an intimate dinner for a few, private cooking classes, personal appearances and cooking demonstrations to special events hosted by Chef Tre himself, there are many ways to bring the excitement, and skill of a celebrity chef to any occasion. Check out the website to schedule a class or a catering service. https://trewilcox.com/, (214) 296-2168, or email: tre@trewilcox.com, 8200 Preston Rd, Suite 135, Plano.

