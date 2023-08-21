Black Business: Krustaceans Seafood

Krustaceans Seafood is a casual, counter-service restaurant specializing in fresh, carefully prepared meals served with a smile. Some of the delicious menu items include Fried Lobster Tail, King Krab, Fish & Chips, waffles, and more! Make sure you ask about their amazing daiquiris that are sure to please. They’re located in Lewisville. The Grand Opening is August 25th, at 2601 S. Stemmons Frwy. #190, Lewisville. 469-464-4657, or email: krustaceansdtx@gmail.com. Website: Krustaceansdallas.com
