Superb Woman: Amy M. Stewart

Amy M. Stewart is the Founding Partner at the Business Litigation Firm, Stewart Law Group PLLC. Amy received her Bachelor’s Degree in Speech Communication from Wake Forest University, where she was also an honor student and the Team Captain of the Women’s Basketball Team and named to an Academic All American but Black Collegian Magazine. She received her J.D. from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Amy is a board member of the Dallas Bar Association, Texas Association of Defense Counsel, New Roundtable, and National Black Lawyers Top 100. Her prior work experience includes being a partner at Estes Thorne & Carr, PLLC; senior associate at White & Wiggins, LLP; associate at Bickel & Brewer; and associate at Cox Smith and Markland Hanley; and the assistant women’s basketball coach at Tulane University. She also served as a judicial extern for the Hon. Johnnie B. Rawlinson. A certified arbitrator with the AAA, she presides over commercial construction and employment matters.