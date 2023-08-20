Breastfeeding Positions: Have You Tried Them All?

By Dominique Lambright

Breastfeeding may be challenging! Since nursing is natural, many women believe it would be easy. Mama and baby should know how to do it.

Learning to breastfeed is difficult for many women, though. Luckily, it becomes much easier—and becomes what many mothers consider the “lazy” approach to feeding their infant (Bottles? Pumping? Who needs that, right?).

How do you make it easy? Start with expert support and breastfeeding education. Here are the ideal breastfeeding positions to get you and your baby out on the right foot—for a long and healthy nursing relationship.

How To Get Your Baby To Latch

The latch is the most crucial part of breastfeeding. This is essential for the baby’s milk extraction and the mother’s comfort. Here are various techniques to get baby latched on:

ADVERTISEMENT

Bring baby (head and body) near enough to access the nipple with your breast in one hand and back supported in the other.

Your nipple may expand their mouth by tickling their top lip.

Bring baby to nipple (not the other way around). The baby’s chin should initially contact the breast and latch onto more tissue beneath the nipple than above.

Baby’s lips should cover your areola.

Pillow your infant to avoid hunching.

Clear baby’s nose.

How To Know Your Baby Is Latched

How to tell whether your baby is correctly latched to your breast:

Baby’s “fish lips” protrude.

Baby’s chin touches your breast.

Nursing moves your baby’s ears.

Latched deep, your baby has at least one inch of your breast in their mouth.

Pulling your baby’s bottom lip reveals their tongue.

They’re gulping.

No clicking sound.

No discomfort and good milk removal indicate a firmly latched infant.

3 Tips To Help Your Baby Latch

You may assist your baby’s latch by choosing a nursing position. You must also support your breast when breastfeeding. To help an infant latch, there are three major techniques to support the breast. Help your infant latch with these positions:

U hold: Cup your breast with your hand on your ribcage below your breast, thumb on the outside and fingers on the inside. The breast will be in the U-shaped space of your hand. C hold: Wrap your hand over the side of your breast, thumb on top, and fingers together beneath. C-shaped fingers and thumb. Keep your fingers and thumb away from the nipple so the baby may latch onto breast tissue. Exaggerated C hold, or flipple: For babies who are having trouble latching or getting a deep enough latch, place your hand in the C-hold position, then push your thumb down into your breast tissue and pull it up so that your nipple points upward (basically pushing/pulling the skin upward to create a “perkier” breast). When latching an infant, place their lips on the bottom of the breast and roll the nipple into their mouth. Your infant latches better.

Note: Regularly needing specific grips may signal a nursing problem like a lip or tongue tie, so visit a lactation consultant or pediatric dentist (some ENTs treat lip and tongue ties, so ask your physician for a referral).

How Do I Know If My Baby Is Removing Milk Efficiently?

Baby is growing properly.

Baby wets 5–6 disposable or 6–8 cloth diapers every day. You can hear your baby swallowing.

Baby feeds every 2–3 hours throughout the day and 2–4 hours at night.

Baby is awake, active, and healthy. (A baby who naps instead of eating should be seen by a doctor.)

The 6 Best Breastfeeding Positions

Moms should attempt these positions. Each baby and mom has an optimal position. Find your ideal nursing position with these.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Laid-Back Breastfeeding

Mom and baby naturally assume this posture after delivery. Mom is relaxing, and the baby is skin-to-skin on her chest, searching for the nipple. Gravity and the mom’s curves secure the baby. The laid-back posture, termed biological nurturing, helps the infant discover the nipple and feed on his own.

How To Biologically Breastfeed

Relax on pillows. (Rather than laying flat on your back, recline in a comfortable, supported posture.) Many moms choose a tank top or button-down shirt for skin-to-skin contact. Place your infant tummy down on your stomach. Help or let your kid locate the

breast. Many parents immediately find their own method to perform this pose.

Best for: Newborns, infants with latching issues, and women who wish to relax and breastfeed.

2. Cradle Hold

For older babies, this is the easiest nursing position (three months and beyond). It’s ideal for discreet mums.

ADVERTISEMENT

How To Do The Cradle Hold

Cradle your infant in your breastfeeding arm (left arm for left breast; right arm for right breast). Your infant should lie on their side with their head on your arm as a cushion. Use cushions to raise your baby’s mouth to breast level. Newborns should have aligned bottoms and heads. Lower older infants’ bottom. Support your breast with your free hand.

Best for: Quick, simple breastfeeding for older, more experienced infants and discreet public nursing.

3. Cross-Cradle Hold

This posture is similar to the cradle hold but better for newborns learning to latch or not eating successfully.

How To Do The Cross-Cradle Hold

Place your baby on a breastfeeding cushion on your lap. If you’re breastfeeding on the left, cradle the baby’s head in your right hand with your thumb by one ear and your forefinger by the other. The thumb-forefinger gap should support your baby’s neck. Hold your baby’s top back with your palm. Lean on your left breast. Tickle your baby’s top lip with your nipple, and when it opens its mouth, use your right hand to press your baby’s back into the breast to obtain a deep latch.

Best for: Latching-challenged newborns and preterm babies.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Football Hold

This position prevents babies from pushing on Caesarean incisions. Ideal for twin parents or tandem nursing moms. Sleepy newborns require more skin-to-skin contact; therefore, this position is not optimal.

How To Do The Football Hold

Your infant should lie on their back with their legs at your side (under your arm). Pillow your infant at breast level. Like the cross-cradle hold, support your baby’s head with their sidearm. Bring your baby’s face to your breast with your other hand. Your baby will lean. To avoid fatigue, elevate your infant and arm with cushions.

Best for: C-section births, tandem nursing, and twin mothers.

5. Side Lying

This position is hardest to get down yet most useful. Mastering the side-lying breastfeeding position saves co-sleeping families and others. You can nap while breastfeeding. This posture helps you sleep, which is crucial in the early days of a newborn.

How To Do Side-Lying Breastfeeding

Lie sideways with your arm under your head or around the baby (you may also use a rolled-up receiving blanket to keep your baby from rolling away). Your infant should be on their side, mouth near your breast. Support your lower breast with the other hand. Sitting on your elbow may assist baby latch. Hold your baby with your lower arm and position your breast with your upper arm. After latching, lie down carefully. To avoid sitting, ask your spouse to assist you latch the baby.

You may also lay down with your kid on their side and prop yourself up with your elbow till you’re comfortable. Pull your baby closer or slide to meet it until it can latch on. Hold your breast in front of your infant to latch. Once latched, you may recline with your head down and your elbow supported by your head or around the baby while the baby feeds.

Best for: Nighttime breastfeeding, weary moms, or sick moms. Best for older, breastfed infants.

6. Baby Carrier Method Of Breastfeeding

Babywearing can facilitate a stronger breastfeeding relationship, as more skin-to-skin. Nursing in a baby carrier may also improve breastfeeding rates.

How To Baby Carrier Breastfeed

Lean their face on your breast and latch on. Your infant will breathe easier when nursing.

Best for: Experienced breastfeeding newborns with strong neck control. An excellent job for discreet moms.

Some Tools That Can Help Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding is hard, but it gets easier when you find the perfect tools. Here are some of the best:

Breastfeeding Pillow

A nursing pillow accommodates your contour and eliminates the need to stack bed pillows. The Boppy and My Brest Friend are popular breastfeeding pillows. Though expensive, the Nesting Pillow fits you and your baby perfectly.

Breast Pump

Manual breast pumps are great for parents who want breastmilk insurance in their freezer. The electric breast pump is a lifeline for working parents, low-supply moms, and women who need to pump often. Manual pumps take half as long. Some bras let you pump while working, texting, exercising, or driving.

Nipple Cream

Nipple soreness when feeding a hungry infant is the worst. Nipple creams, like this one from Mother’s Love, are prepared from extra virgin olive oil, beeswax, shea butter, marshmallow root, and calendula, and may relieve soreness between nursing without harming your infant. This homemade nipple cream calms the mom’s tissue and promotes the baby’s microbiota.

Breast Pads

You may run to the shop for five minutes in the early weeks and return with a drenched shirt. Breast pads help. They may dry your bra and shirt between feedings till your supply runs out. Disposable and washable breast pads are available.

Breastfeeding positions and breast grips make it easier. Call a lactation consultant if you need help. Few women cannot breastfeed owing to anatomy or supply. Most women can breastfeed, so you probably simply need more help. If you can’t breastfeed, you can still raise a healthy, happy baby using natural formula.