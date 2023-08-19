Connect with us

Beulah Kellum (April 10, 1950 – August 1, 2023)

Beulah Kellum
Beulah Kellum

Beulah Mae Kellum was born on April 10, 1950 in Clarksville, Tx to Beulah and Leon Kellum. She resided in Paris, TX.

Beulah had a passion for caring for others, where she would include everyone she could in her space. She never met a stranger. If you were in need of help she would surely give you a helping hand. She enjoyed living for her children and grandchildren. Every one of them would say “My granny “GG” is so much fun to be around.”

She received Christ as her Lord and Savior at a very early age. She enjoyed visiting many churches, traveling to services and giving a hand whenever she could. She became a member of Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she served faithfully.

Beulah was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, niece, cousin, aunt and friend. She had a special love for her children, sisters, nieces and most of all her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Beulah & Leon Kellum, (2) children: Ida Nelle Gee & Angela Jackson, (3) sisters: Betty Din Widdie, Darlene Kellum & Bobbie Pickum, (4) brothers: Henry Kellum, JB Kellum, Frank Kellum and Leon Kellum Jr.

Beulah Mae leaves behind to cherish her life (5) children: Tobie Coleman, Patricia Fuller, Christine Jackson, Victoria Jackson & Billy Jackson; (4) sisters: Rose Murphy, Corrine Gee, Peggy Nunley & Christine Nunley;(13) grandchildren; (30) great grandchildren; her companion Ricky Preston and a host of other relatives and friends.

“Never Bye I’ll see you later My Love”

