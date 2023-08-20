Superb Woman: Shenita Cleveland

Shenita Cleveland is the CEO of Diverse Global Strategies, LLC. She has also enjoyed stints as vice president of business development of NACC, Inc.; Contract Compliance Specialist for Parkland Hospital; M/WBE Consultant for the Burrell Group; Branch Manager at Lane Staffing – Dallas Branch; and in Business Development for David Mason & Associates. A graduate of Grambling State University, Shenita has served as a board member of the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association and the Greater Dallas Planning Council. She also has served as a Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Black Contractors Association, Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation Executive Committee and Dallas ISD M/WBE Advisory Committee member. Shenita is a Mortgage Loan Officer and participates in numerous mentoring programs.
