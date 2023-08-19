Crockett Hosts USDA Deputy Secretary for Renewable Energy Roundtable

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) hosted USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small and local stakeholders for an in-depth roundtable discussion on the role and impact of the North Texas agriculture sector on America’s renewable energy supply. Amongst other topics, the discussion focused on the role of Texas farmers on the production of sustainable aviation fuels, the use of solar power in agriculture, the integration of sustainable energy to fortify Texas’ electric grid, and the opportunities renewable energy will create, made possible by the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.