Crockett Hosts USDA Deputy Secretary for Renewable Energy Roundtable

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) hosted USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small and local stakeholders for an in-depth roundtable discussion on the role and impact of the North Texas agriculture sector on America’s renewable energy supply. Amongst other topics, the discussion focused on the role of Texas farmers on the production of sustainable aviation fuels, the use of solar power in agriculture, the integration of sustainable energy to fortify Texas’ electric grid, and the opportunities renewable energy will create, made possible by the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
News
WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) released the following statement following the news of the fourth indictment of former president Donald Trump in Georgia for...
News
On the 27th day of Pride Month, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett from Texas introduced a resolution to honor the LGBTQI+ community’s struggle, sacrifice, contributions, and...
News
Advocacy Committee Addresses Behavioral Health Disparities, Honors Trailblazing Former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson
By Ayesha Hana ShajiTexas Metro News Team As mental health experts gathered at the University of North Texas Dallas to discuss disparities in treatment,...
News
WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) joined the leadership of AmeriCorps in a virtual press conference announcing a $2,072,869 federal grant to Equal...