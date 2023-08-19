Superb Woman: Crystal T. Barker

Crystal T. Barker is a motivational speaker, coach, author, social worker and state certified trainer. A native of North Little Rock, ARK. Crystal is the mother of one daughter, Ashley, and a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church serving in the Sunday School choir and on the usher board. She is the Staff Coordinator for the State of Arkansas. Crystal received her Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Philander Smith College, and a Double Masters in Human Resource Management/Leadership Organization. Crystal is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. – Little Rock Alumnae Chapter, currently serving as Southwest Regional Director. She is the founder of the Hilton Chandler Scholarship Fund. She is the author of, “Breaking Down Barriers for a Chance to Heal.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Shenita Cleveland is the CEO of Diverse Global Strategies, LLC. She has also enjoyed stints as vice president of business development of NACC, Inc.;...
Superb Woman
Carla Carter is a former collegiate athlete, motivational speaker, preacher and health advocate. She’s also a survivor – of both Cancer and Lupus. The...
Superb Woman
Cecelia Ward is a fashion stylist who, as co-owner of Today’s Fashions & Designs, specializes in women’s clothing, and she is experienced in developing...
Superb Woman
Cynthia Woolen Allen is Dallas’ finest. A graduate of David W. Carter High School, where she was the 1st female and African American senior...