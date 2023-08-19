Superb Woman: Crystal T. Barker

Crystal T. Barker

Crystal T. Barker is a motivational speaker, coach, author, social worker and state certified trainer. A native of North Little Rock, ARK. Crystal is the mother of one daughter, Ashley, and a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church serving in the Sunday School choir and on the usher board. She is the Staff Coordinator for the State of Arkansas. Crystal received her Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Philander Smith College, and a Double Masters in Human Resource Management/Leadership Organization. Crystal is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. – Little Rock Alumnae Chapter, currently serving as Southwest Regional Director. She is the founder of the Hilton Chandler Scholarship Fund. She is the author of, “Breaking Down Barriers for a Chance to Heal.”