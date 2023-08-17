Florine Walton (October 1, 1923 ~ July 30, 2023)

Florine Walton

Florine Shorter Walton was born October 1, 1923, in Bryan, Texas to Nathaniel and Lucille Shorter. Florine was the second born of four children, all siblings preceded her in death. She accepted Christ at an early age while attending Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan, Texas. She later joined West Union Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan, Texas where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Usher Board. She became a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Oscar D. Epps, Sr. after moving to Dallas, Texas in 2017.

She enjoyed reading and studying her bible. She would say, “I read my Bible from the front to the back many times, and each time I learn something different.”

Florine worked and retired from Texas A&M University after 27 years of employment. During her employment, she provided spiritual guidance to many of the students.

Florine Shorter Walton departed this earthly life on July 30, 2023. She was preceded in death by three daughters, Marilyn Lynn Walton, Cheryl Shorter, and Bobbie Newton; one grandchild and two great grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memories are: Betty Buxton of Lake Wales, Florida, Charles Cunningham (Marie) of Los Cruces, New Mexico, James Gary of San Francisco, California, Richard Shorter (Barbara) of Dallas, Texas, Pamela Phillips (Darrell) of Livingston, Texas, David Shorter (Pamela) of Glenn Heights, Texas and Kay Carter; 39 grandchildren, 86 great grandchildren, 52 great-great grandchildren, 16 great great-great grandchildren, along with a host of others that loved her dearly.

