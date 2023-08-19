Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Shrimp Doc

Published

Shrimp Doc

Shrimp Doc is a family-owned and operated business in Arlington. Started in 2011 in Waxahachie. Since there were no seafood restaurants they opened and called it Sea Shack. In 2016 they had a booth at the State Fair of Texas. Now you can find them serving their seafood in Arlington at Shrimp Doc, 710 E Sublett Rd, suite 175, 682-323-5045. Order online Thu-Sat from 11:00 am – 6:30 pm. and at the store Thu-Sat from 11:00 am – 8:00 pm. https://shrimpdoc.com/ or email: shrimpdoc@mail.com

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Sunshine Seasoning Sunshine Seasoning

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Sunshine Seasoning by Tabitha Brown

Tabitha Brown satisfies the hunger of millions with her unique approach to veganism and her wholesome, comedic personality. From teaching people new recipes, giving...

1 day ago
Yah Organics Co. Yah Organics Co.

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Yah Organics Co.

Yah Organics Co. is a holistic health & wellness company dedicated to providing quality, natural/organic products. The hair growth serum is great to grow...

3 days ago
Melanin Doll Jewelry & Collections Melanin Doll Jewelry & Collections

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Melanin Doll Jewelry & Collections

Melanin Doll has Jewelry and accessories for every occasion. It is a one-stop shop to accessorize. Every item is inspected and approved by Melanin...

4 days ago
Renko's Sausage Renko's Sausage

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Renko’s Sausage

Renko’s Sausage, Butcher Shop in Desoto has Polish, Smoked Link, and Hot Link Sausages. If you’re getting ready for a Labor Day Barbeque stop...

5 days ago
Advertisement