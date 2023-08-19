Black Business: Shrimp Doc

Shrimp Doc is a family-owned and operated business in Arlington. Started in 2011 in Waxahachie. Since there were no seafood restaurants they opened and called it Sea Shack. In 2016 they had a booth at the State Fair of Texas. Now you can find them serving their seafood in Arlington at Shrimp Doc, 710 E Sublett Rd, suite 175, 682-323-5045. Order online Thu-Sat from 11:00 am – 6:30 pm. and at the store Thu-Sat from 11:00 am – 8:00 pm. https://shrimpdoc.com/ or email: shrimpdoc@mail.com
