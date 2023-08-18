Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua, State Representative Venton Jones, Park Board member Daniel Wood and City Plan Commissioner Tabitha Wheeler

Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua, State Representative Venton Jones, K104 FM Radio Personality J Kruz, Park Board member Daniel Wood and City Plan Commissioner Tabitha Wheeler cheered on hundreds of students as they received free backpacks, school uniforms and shoes at the Not My Son 4th Back-to-School Festival at JP Hawn in Pleasant Grove.

Every child attending received a backpack overflowing with school supplies and all the essentials for this school year. Some students also received uniforms and shoes. Hamburgers and hot dogs were provided by Williams Mobile Market Food Truck and an assortment of ice cream bars were provided by Wells Blue Bunny and Yum Ice Cream. Oak Cliff Veggie Project also donated assorted fruits and vegetables to all participants. Other sponsors included Chase Bank, Resource One Bank, Independent Financial, Inter Bank, JBJ Management, Dallas Fire and Rescue and Councilman Bazaldua.

Volunteers hand out over 1,000 backpacks

This year’s event featured a day of fun with family-oriented activities and games designed to get students excited to start the upcoming school year. Students won prizes including a laptop and a $100 gift card.

“We are family, and we are able to use our extensive network of partner organizations to provide not only school supplies but services and resources that families need to support their children throughout the school year,” said Tramonica Brown, Executive Director and Founder of Not My Son.

The Pleasant Grove area is often overlooked, resulting in limited resources being allocated to it. Pleasant Grove has a predominantly minority population, with approximately 90% being from minority backgrounds. Moreover, around 95% of the residents in this area face economic disadvantages and 60% of the youth are considered at-risk.

Families visit uniform booth

“The location of J.P. Hawn Park for this event is strategic, as it is within walking distance of six apartment complexes, three elementary schools and both middle and high schools located less than ten minutes away,” she continued. “Our organization and the volunteers are thrilled we were able to provide all the items today to the residents.”

Not My Son, a women-led, grassroots, non-profit organization, is focused on building community relationships while taking direct action in the community. The mission is to empower underrepresented voices and provide resources to those in the community who need them most. The organization is centered around three pillars,

community outreach, social activism and civic engagement. Their goal is to enhance wellness and provide a safe platform to strengthen individuals and families and decrease poverty.