Superb Woman: Carla Carter

Carla Carter

Carla Carter is a former collegiate athlete, motivational speaker, preacher and health advocate. She’s also a survivor – of both Cancer and Lupus. The Director of Hospital and Nursing Home Ministry at The Potter’s House of Dallas, She is a former Wellness Coach at FirstFitness Nutrition and also worked as a service representative at AT&T and sales associate at White House Black Market. Hailing from Sacramento, CA., Carla is an ordained minister who received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Marketing from the University of Texas at Arlington. Causes she embraces include: civil rights and social action, disaster and humanitarian relief, health, poverty alleviation and science and technology.