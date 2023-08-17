My Truth: DEAR…

R.M.

Ron Murray, Jr.

I was talking with my God brother when your call came in. Even though he was in Ghana, I knew he was doing well and so I hurriedly rushed him off the phone, telling him that “I really need to take this call.”

After all, it was almost 11pm and you know I’m not for play play!

So I felt that if you called that time of night, it had to be something important, but hopefully not devastating.

When I said hello, you immediately apologized for calling so late and I assured you that all was fine and you could call anytime.

As a student, you were always respectful, gave your all and always showed up and proudly represented your family, your fellow classmates, your school and God.

When I reflect on my teaching days at Paul Quinn College, I have to admit that the majority of students were like you; even if they didn’t begin that way!

This was an interesting revelation for me because as I reflected on my Paul Quinn College experience, I could be writing to so many of those who came before and after you.

It was your call that was the catalyst for this Dear… column.

Which brings me to my truth.

My spirits were low when I answered your call.

While I was talking with my God brother, I never let him know that I was mentally tired, feeling drained and trying not to have a pity party.

Richard and I talked about things that would cheer me up, like my grandchildren and Florida A&M University.

I was trying desperately not to tell him that I was a little down in the dumps because some of the very people I get up every day to help make their lives better were tap dancing on my last nerve!

I know, they only do what I allow. So it’s on me.

At a young age I decided that I would do what I want to do without expecting praise, pay or even a kind word. I would do what I believed was the right thing to do.

By adopting this posture, I ensured that I wouldn’t be hurt by folks who are takers, not givers; or those who are lacking basic common courtesies.

R.M., I rested at night knowing I did the right thing regardless of outcomes.

At a seasoned age, I have learned so many other lessons and I apply them more freely; like showing love and protecting my peace.

Showing love is what you did on that Sunday evening.

R.M., I appreciate you more than you will ever know. I often ask my students how they would feel if all their professors were like me. Actually at the same time, I was looking at the students and asking what if I had 20 RMs or 20 Shanes or Jennifers.

Talk about joy and pain. Fortunately for me, I had more joys during those days at Paul Quinn.

R.M., I hope that I am not violating you too much by talking about how you made me feel that Sunday evening as you shared the impact I had on your life

I feel blessed to know you.

I feel honored to have taught you. I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to help shape your growth and development.

I am so proud of you. You are a joy and I am so glad we spent time on this earth in the same space.

Please never stop calling. Like on that Sunday, I will take your calls.

Your words mean so much more because you have actions and deeds that back them up!

Ron Murray, Jr., I love you too!