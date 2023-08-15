Kenneth Pruitt (November 11, 1953 ~ August 9, 2023)

Kenneth Pruitt

Kenneth Lee Pruitt was born on November 11th, 1953 to Andrew and Mildred Pruitt in Dallas Texas. He accepted Christ at an early age and attended The Potters House Church. He was educated in DISD and further his education and received an associate degree.

He was employed by the United States postal Services as a mechanic for 41 years. Kenneth was a hardworking and dependable man. Any problem that needed to be solved he was the man for the job.

Kenneth Pruitt was previously married to Magnolia Fields. Their union was blessed with a daughter, Kenice (Chelle) Nelson and son Mychal Pruitt. He met and married his forever love Felecia Lane. They remained married for 17 years in keeping with their vows of “until death do us part”.

Kenneth loved working on his classic cars, beautiful yard, and watching his favorite sports teams. One of his greatest joys is caring for his grandchildren and following them in their sports activities.

Kenneth Pruitt departed earth to eternity on August 9th, 2023. He leaves to cherish many memories, his Loving Wife Felecia Lane Pruitt, his daughter Kenice (Tony) Nelson, and son Mychal (Nina) Pruitt, and stepson Caleb (Angelica) Henry Brothers; James Pruitt, Sisters; Tina Copper, Linda Pruitt. Grandchildren Kaiden Pruitt, Braedon Nelson, Mila Nelson, Mycah Pruitt, Tamia Nelson, Kenzo Pruitt, Zoraya Davis and Caelyn Henry. Host of nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Alfreda “Fred” Lane, other family, friends, and the Raider Nation. He was preceded in death by his parents: Andrew Pruitt, Mildred Pruitt, his sisters Sharon Pruitt, Annette Morris, and Cecelia Pruitt.

