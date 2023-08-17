Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Melanin Doll Jewelry & Collections

Published

Melanin Doll Jewelry Collection

Melanin Doll has Jewelry and accessories for every occasion. It is a one-stop shop to accessorize. Every item is inspected and approved by Melanin Doll before it is packaged and mailed. They offer affordable, quality, Fashion Jewelry. Every item is hypoallergenic, nickel, and lead-free. The collections are beautiful. Collections for women, men, children, unisex, earrings, and more. Visit the website and join the newsletter. https://www.melanindolljc.com/

Written By

