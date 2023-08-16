Connect with us

Ashley Robinson to stay at Jackson State: ‘That’s big’

Published

Ashley Robinson
Photo: Jackson State Athletics

BY HBCU SPORTS

After reportedly being pursued by another SWAC school, Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson is staying, the university said Wednesday.

“AD Robinson is staying at Thee I Love, Jackson State University, said Jackson State interim President Elayne Hayes-Anthony in a statement. “We huddled up, as they say in sports, and we came out a winner. I am so pleased to have him as a part of my administration.

“We want him here because of his brilliant track record. He’s done so many things to elevate athletics, which is a part of our strategic plan.”

Robinson, who has been athletic director since 2019, shared his enthusiasm about working with JSU administration.

“Jackson State is very special to me. It’s nothing like having support when you’re building an athletic department,” said Robinson. “A lot of athletics directors don’t have the support, and when you have the support of your president and your administration, that’s big.”

It’s official! Jackson State University Acting President Elayne Hayes-Anthony and Athletics Director and Vice President Ashley Robinson have confirmed @JacksonStateAD‘s continued leadership of the JSU Athletics program.

📰 | https://t.co/XOqs4MXKGO pic.twitter.com/SanRiVVyP1

— Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) August 2, 2023

The news of Robinson affirming his commitment to Jackson State comes in the midst of speculation that he was close to accepting a similar position at Prairie View, a school where he was previously an athletic director.

At Jackson State, Robinson has been credited for transforming the school’s athletic department into one of most accomplished and a continued recognizable fixture in the HBCU space and beyond.

IMG 1340
Photo: Jackson Advocate

His biggest accomplishment to date was hiring Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as football coach in 2021.  During Sanders three-year tenure, Jackson State won a pair of SWAC championships and had its profile and brand elevated on a national scale that garnered widespread support from alums and stakeholders from across the country.

“That’s one of the biggest reasons why I made a decision to stay here at Jackson State University, the support,” he said. “You always want to be in the position where you can support your coaches and support your athletes, and President Anthony, you have put us in that position.”

