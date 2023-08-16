Connect with us

We must be the examples

By Marian Wright Edelman

When our children see the news right now, what are they thinking? We are at a moment where adults everywhere are reminded once again that we must all continue to strive to be the examples we want our children to emulate. We must teach them to value the truth and to know right from wrong. We cannot depend on anyone else.

I believe all great faiths, history, moral decency and common sense beckon us anew to examine as individuals and as a people what we are to live by and teach our children by precept and example. I urge adults in America of all races, faiths, and political persuasions to make a difference by teaching our children to love themselves and others as God loves us. We must teach our children at every age how we expect them to treat themselves and others respectfully and fairly and then struggle to model that behavior daily no matter what people in power, public figures or role models are doing or how often we fail to meet our own standards, get up, and try again.

Marian Wright Edelman is the founder and president emerita of the Children’s Defense Fund.

