Superb Woman: Cecelia Ward

Cecelia Ward

Cecelia Ward is a fashion stylist who, as co-owner of Today’s Fashions & Designs, specializes in women’s clothing, and she is experienced in developing leaders. Cecelia has shared her expertise in numerous areas as the co-director of the prison ministry at the Potter’s House of Dallas; as leadership development manager and training coordinator at Hardin JC Enterprises; and, as a senior training consultant for McDonald’s. A graduate of Corsicana High School, she received her Associate of Science Degree in business administration and management from Derry University. She also has more than a decade of experience in the start up of restaurants. Cecelia still finds time to spread love and a kind spirit wherever she goes.