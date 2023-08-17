Superb Woman: Cecelia Ward

Cecelia Ward is a fashion stylist who, as co-owner of Today’s Fashions & Designs, specializes in women’s clothing, and she is experienced in developing leaders. Cecelia has shared her expertise in numerous areas as the co-director of the prison ministry at the Potter’s House of Dallas; as leadership development manager and training coordinator at Hardin JC Enterprises; and, as a senior training consultant for McDonald’s. A graduate of Corsicana High School, she received her Associate of Science Degree in business administration and management from Derry University. She also has more than a decade of experience in the start up of restaurants. Cecelia still finds time to spread love and a kind spirit wherever she goes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Carla Carter is a former collegiate athlete, motivational speaker, preacher and health advocate. She’s also a survivor – of both Cancer and Lupus. The...
Superb Woman
Cynthia Woolen Allen is Dallas’ finest. A graduate of David W. Carter High School, where she was the 1st female and African American senior...
Superb Woman
Valder Beebe is the owner of A BEEBE OMNIMEDIA Co. She has decades in the industry and is widely respected and sought after as...
Superb Woman
Chloe Coney is the gift that keeps giving! The Founder of the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Inc. (CDC of Tampa, Inc), she...