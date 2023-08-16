Rep. Crockett Statement on Fourth Indictment of Donald Trump

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) released the following statement following the news of the fourth indictment of former president Donald Trump in Georgia for interfering in the results of the free and fair 2020 election.

“Last night, former President Donald Trump was indicted yet again for the fourth time for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and circumvent our nation’s history of a peaceful transition of power.

“As a former public defender and attorney, I know prosecutors and the courts must take diligent steps to present facts without bias, ensure those serving on a grand jury are impartial, and provide sufficient evidence in order to indict an individual. To win, the prosecutors will need to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Make no mistake, the bar is high because the stakes are high.

“No one understands this more than Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a public servant who is a licensed attorney in two states with two decades of experience. Following the indictment, several threats and attempts to undermine D.A. Willis were made—including by Trump—and targeting her for, among other things, her race and ethnic background. Not only is this reprehensible but it also dangerous. As we saw all too well on January 6th, words have meanings and actions have consequences. It is a sad day for our democracy and our standing as a world leader, but we must continue to travel the long and winding road to justice.

“This judicial proceeding must be given the opportunity to play out as it should, with an individual presumed innocent and with prosecutors being able to do their job without the threat of violence looming over them. I applaud the actions taken by the Fulton County District Attorneys’ Office. D.A. Willis’ work is vital to ensuring that no American, not even a president, is above the law.

“As we move forward as a nation, I will be watching closely as the systems of justice take their course. In tandem with Trump’s proceedings, House Democrats will continue to focus on the issues that are keeping Americans up at night.”

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett represents portions of Dallas and Tarrant Counties, with the cities of Dallas, Grand Prairie, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Duncanville, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Wilmer, Arlington, Ovilla, and Seagoville.