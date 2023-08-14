Connect with us

Clarence Alexander Avant (February 25, 1931 – August 13, 2023)

Clarence Alexander Avant 

Clarence Alexander Avant was born in Climax, North Carolina, on February 25, 1931; he was the oldest of eight children. He attended a one-room school in Greensboro, North Carolina until the eighth grade. Clarence Avant was an American music executive, businessman, and film producer, who also went by the name of “The Black Godfather“.

He spent his freshman and second years of high school at Dudley High School in Greensboro before moving to New Jersey in 1947 as a teenager. In New Jersey, Avant worked as a stock clerk at Macy’s and for a law directory. He began in the music business in the 1950s as a manager of Teddy P’s Lounge in Newark, New Jersey, owned by promoter Teddy Powell.

Joe Glaser, music manager of Louis Armstrong from 1935 until his death in 1969, and the original proprietor of Sunset Gardens on the South Side of Chicago, mentored Avant. Glaser founded Consolidated Booking Corporation and Associated Booking Corporation on November 26, 1943.

Avant later managed R&B singer Little Willie John, jazz singers Sarah VaughanKim WestonLuiz BonfaWynton KellyFreddie HubbardCurtis FullerPat Thomasrock and roll pioneer Tom Wilson, whom Avant partnered with in the Wilson Organization, jazz producer Creed Taylor, jazz musician Jimmy Smith and Argentine pianist-composer, Lalo Schifrin.

Avant incorporated Avant Garde Enterprises, Inc. on November 7, 1962, in New York, the same month that Smith became a client of Associated Booking, and originally had offices at 850 Seventh Avenue. Schifrin and Smith collaborated to make The Cat, released by Verve Records in 1964. 

Avant opened a West Coast office in September 1964 to accommodate the growing motion picture soundtrack assignments offered to his clients. During his years in New York, Avant served as an adviser, board member, and executive of the National Association of Radio Announcers (NARA), later the National Association of Television and Radio Announcers (NATRA), and also as a consultant to PlayTape, a two track tape cartridge system developed by Frank Stanton, and first marketed by MGM Records.  

On September 27, 1966, Avant incorporated Sussex Productions, Inc. in New York, an independent record production firm with artists Four Hi’s, Johnny NashTerry BryantBilly Woods, and the Judge and the Jury.

