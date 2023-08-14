Connect with us

James Earl Rogers (March 22, 1963 – August 3, 2023)

James Earl Rogers
James Earl Rogers

Mr. Rogers was introduced to the world on March 22, 1963, to LeeAnna Rogers and Albert Earl Jones. He was the second youngest of his mothers’ children and was influenced by the Baptist Church community.

Mr. Rogers was educated through the Addison Independent School district up to High School before joining the general workforce.

In the early 2000s, Mr. James Earl Rogers, affectionately known as ‘Bam’, met Ms. Earline Jemison. The relationship between Ms. Earline grew from a stranger to a best friend and life partner. During their 22-year partnership, the couple had two children: Selena Rogers born in July of 2004 and James Earl Rogers, Jr. born in October of 2006.  

Mr. James supported his family working as a manager at the local car wash until he was unable. He enjoyed spending time hanging out with his family and friends at the car wash.

He is preceded in death by his mother, LeeAnna Rogers and Father, Albert Earl Jones, as well as, sister Mary Ann and Carrie Rogers; two brothers, Bobby and Clarence Rogers.

Mr. James leaves to cherish his memories with his life partner, Ms. Earline Jemison; two children, Selena Rogers and James Earl Rogers, Jr.; Stepchildren: Sherqueena Jackson (Brian), Thaddius Jemison, Devin Jemison, Andy Jemison Jr., and Kee’lan Jemison; Brothers: M.C. (Cookie) and Robbie; Sister, Annie Pearl; Aunt, Laverne; Grandchildren: Andy III, Courtney, Carter, and A’nian.

