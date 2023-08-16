Black Business: Renko’s Sausage

Renko’s Sausage, Butcher Shop in Desoto has Polish, Smoked Link, and Hot Link Sausages. If you’re getting ready for a Labor Day Barbeque stop by Renko’s Sausage at 109 N Lyndalyn Ave DeSoto, TX. Hours are 8 am to 5 pm. Monday thru Friday closed Saturday and Sunday. For special orders and prices call Carlos Whitfield at 972-971-1898 or email: renko2022@gmail.com. Follow them on Facebook at Renko’s Sausage.