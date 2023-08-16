Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Renko’s Sausage

Published

Renko's Sausage

Renko’s Sausage, Butcher Shop in Desoto has Polish, Smoked Link, and Hot Link Sausages. If you’re getting ready for a Labor Day Barbeque stop by Renko’s Sausage at 109 N Lyndalyn Ave DeSoto, TX. Hours are 8 am to 5 pm. Monday thru Friday closed Saturday and Sunday. For special orders and prices call Carlos Whitfield at 972-971-1898 or email: renko2022@gmail.com. Follow them on Facebook at Renko’s Sausage.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Yah Organics Co. Yah Organics Co.

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Yah Organics Co.

Yah Organics Co. is a holistic health & wellness company dedicated to providing quality, natural/organic products. The hair growth serum is great to grow...

12 mins ago
Melanin Doll Jewelry & Collections Melanin Doll Jewelry & Collections

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Melanin Doll Jewelry & Collections

Melanin Doll has Jewelry and accessories for every occasion. It is a one-stop shop to accessorize. Every item is inspected and approved by Melanin...

1 day ago
Mrs. Linda Soul Food Restaurant To Go Mrs. Linda Soul Food Restaurant To Go

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Mrs. Linda Soul Food Restaurant To Go

Linda Henderson opened Mrs. Linda Soul Food Restaurant To Go. The grand opening was on August 12th in Euless. It’s a To Go Restaurant,...

3 days ago
Gaia's Cuisine Gaia's Cuisine

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Gaia’s Cuisine

Gaia’s Cuisine seasoning blend is a way to have that savory flavor with little to no sodium. You will be able to season your...

4 days ago
Advertisement