Joining A BGLO On The Yard? Learn How Probate Shows Became the Pinnacle of Black Greek-Letter Life

Charles A. Smith/JSU

By Brianna Boone

As the fall semester slowly creeps up, it also means thousands of Black students are returning to school, preparing to devote their lives to a brotherhood or sisterhood of unity and activism, along with colorful and celebratory tradition. If you are a part of a historically Black fraternity or sorority, you know there is nothing like the connective culture and tradition mixed with the “showin’ out” aspect of probate shows, one of the principal pieces of BGLO life.

Charles A. Smith/JSU

Each year, thousands of students nationwide become involved with a Black fraternity or sorority. Their new members are revealed in probate shows, as the presentation is a part of a tradition that has a lengthy history dating back to the very inception of Black Greek letter organizations in the early 20th century.

Whether you’re thinking of joining a BGLO this year, you have friends in a frat or sorority, either way, it’s not a should-see, but a must-see. Viewing a probate show is a way to recognize the history and cultural significance of “Divine Nine” organizations.

What is a Probate Show?

Typically taking place at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters, probate shows showcase new members – or neophytes – as they assert what they’ve learned as they embrace their new position in the organization to fellow members, alumni, family and friends.

“The probate show is a platform to present new Greek organization members to the campus and community. It gives an opportunity for new members to showcase what they have learned about their organization’s history, mission and goals,” said Laila Woodfork, senior and National Pan-Hellenic Council 1st Vice President of Delta Sigma Theta’s Jackson State University chapter.

Photo by Melzar Productions

The event acts as a unity of brotherhood or sisterhood, deep tradition, and a symbol of Black culture spanning generations of those wishing to join a Black sorority or fraternity.

Langston Fraley, senior and chapter president of Alpha Phi Alpha at Morgan State University, shared his first experience watching a probate show as a junior in high school. When his older brother studying at Morgan State became a member of Iota Phi Theta, Fraley had the opportunity to watch the probate show through an Instagram Live video.

Although he couldn’t be there in-person, he said he was still able to experience the passion, emotion, and tradition of a probate, getting to see a family member show themselves part of a BGLO for the first time. “And then after that, the next probate that I was actually able to see, I was actually a part of, which is absolutely a blessing,” said Fraley.

Tradition

Charles A. Smith/JSU

The show (depending on the organization), consists of roughly four main components that help maintain tradition. Coming first, the greeting acts as a way to address your organization and greet all of those who were part of the membership process, such as your brothers and sisters or regional director. The presentation of the chapter history follows, where those in the show share their organization’s history to those in the room or outdoor space, and their campus community.

Weeks of preparation go into each segment of the show. “When you got to the part where you started practicing for probate, or ‘the great reveal,’ as we call it, you knew that all of your hard work paid off, and that this was your moment to celebrate and reveal yourself to everyone,” said Woodfork. “Practicing made me build connections with my sister, and get to know them more and have more fun with them.”

A well-known piece to the probate is the step/stroll, which varies greatly between organizations. This set of steps, chants, and choreography symbolize the cultural aspect of Black Greek-letter organizations, with each bringing a unique combination to the floor to serve their organization’s purpose.

Esrie Jackson, a senior and member of Zeta Phi Beta at Fort Valley State University, had a video of her at her probate show go viral on social media, with comments flooding praising her confidence, passion and creativity.

She described what it was like doing something outside of her comfort zone, saying, “I was very proud of myself because growing up I didn’t really have anybody that looked like me doing things in that manner.” Esrie explained what it meant to her being a role model for other girls like her. “I felt like okay, this would be a good way to show girls that look like me that anything you want to do you can do. I was so proud of myself in that moment because I would love to be that person for another little girl.”

All of this takes place while members have their faces hidden, concealing their identities using variations of masks, hoods, sunglasses, vails or makeup. At the end of the show comes ‘the reveal’ followed by a group hymn, where new members reveal themselves and officially cross into their life-long organization.

Continuing tradition is absolutely vital to probate shows; it is of the utmost importance that each aspect of the probate show is executed well and accurately in order for new members to pay respect to all of those before them, as well as those who will join in the future.

“The experience was one of a kind,” said Fraley. “I was blessed to be able to surround myself with like minded young men that I can now call my brothers,” describing his experience performing in a show.

History

Although historically Black fraternities and sororities and their practices have existed for more than a century, the probate show in its current form only took off largely within the last 30 years.

The word “probate” derives from “probation” or social probation, the period of time prospects once endured prior to becoming members consisting of rules, education, and you guessed it—tradition, based on the culture, expectations and priorities unique to each chapter. But as times have changed, the organizations have adapted.

(Cecil Williams/Claflin University via Getty Images)

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members wearing tee shirts with “AKA” photographed on campus at Claflin University in the 1980s.

“[Probate shows] have become, in my mind, much more important now, because the legal above-ground pledge process ended actually when I was an undergrad in 1989,” said Dr. Edwin Johnson, setting the scene for the beginning of probate shows.

Johnson teaches a “Divine Nine” history class at Morgan State University, holds a PhD with a focus in 20th century African American history, and is also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He gave a robust insight into the centuries-long history of Black Greek letter organizations in conjunction with probate shows.

“You’ve got to understand all of the traditions, the rituals, the history, the significance of the chapter, the history of the chapter, who were the people made at this chapter that made significant contributions,” said Johnson.

Prior to a tragic incident, where in 1989 a young man died at Morehouse College, all BGLO membership procedures were done publicly and over longer periods of time. However, as Johnson detailed, the process has changed and many of the activities of the past are now banned. This means that the probate presentation serves as the first public showing on campus of those being taken as members of an organization.

Purpose

According to Johnson, probate shows are about passing down the rich history and philanthropic work of these historical organizations. “You’re becoming a part of something greater than yourself,” Johnson said, emphasizing the importance of the execution of each component. “Those people that you’re becoming a part of want to make sure that you’re coming in the right way—that you’ve got all of the traditions, the rituals, the history, you understand the significance of the chapter, the history of the chapter, you know, who were the people made at this chapter that made significant contributions.”

(Photo: saintamethyst)

This rigorous yet exciting process is members’ introduction into becoming change-makers, public figures, and activists for a lifetime, so the probate exhibits their lifelong loyalty and commitment. “I feel like probates in itself, really are Black culture,” commented Fraley. “I feel as though the consistency of the probates and the presentations are what keep us going, keep us inspired, and keep us looking towards more great things that we can achieve in our young lives as Black men and women.”

For any young prospect, the probate show is an iconic moment on their lifelong journey with an organization, filled with emotion, honor and perseverance.

“I was so excited to be able to experience [a show],” detailed Woodfork, paying respect to the legacy of her organization. “I don’t take it for granted. Because as people who came before me always say, ‘many are called few are chosen.’ So you have to just live in this moment and know that this is your moment and this is where you’re supposed to be.”