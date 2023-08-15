Connect with us

News

A pair of HBCU offensive standouts named to the Walter Payton Award watch list

Published

HBCU
Photo: Mandela Jones, HBCU Sports

BY HBCU SPORTS

Stats Perform has announced North Carolina Central University senior quarterback Davius Richard and Alcorn State senior running back Jarveon Howard among  35 FCS standouts named to the 2023 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List.

The award is given annually to the national offensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.

Richard, a 6-foot-3 dual-threat QB, was a 2022 Walter Payton Award finalist and finished his junior campaign leading the MEAC in passing yards (2,661), passing touchdowns (25), and rushing touchdowns (15). He was also voted MEAC Offensive Player of the Year and named Offensive MVP of the 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl, a 41-34 win by the Eagles over Jackson State.

alcorn1
Photo: Alcorn State Athletics

Howard, in his first season with Alcorn State in 2022 after transferring from Syracuse, rushed for 1,275 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named to the All-SWAC First Team and received the SWAC Newcomer of the Year award.

The Walter Payton Award, which is presented by FedEx Ground and is in its 37th season, is named for legendary running back Walter Payton, who starred at Jackson State as part of his Hall of Fame career.

In this article:
Written By

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Advertisement