Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Cynthia Woolen Allen

Published

Cynthia Woolen Allen
Cynthia Woolen Allen

Cynthia Woolen Allen is Dallas’ finest. A graduate of David W. Carter High School, where she was the 1st female and African American senior class president. She received both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M Commerce. She received her Doctor of Jurisprudence from Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston, Texas where she served as the law school’s Vice- President and Teachers Assistant. She is a member of the J.L. Turner Legal Association, National Bar Association, Dallas Bar Association, and Phi Delta Phi International Legal Fraternity. A wife and mother, Cynthia is a great legal mind and for more than three decades she has worked at the Allen Law Firm. She is also a proud Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and volunteers for several community, non-profit and religious organizations.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Carla Carter Carla Carter

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Carla Carter

Carla Carter is a former collegiate athlete, motivational speaker, preacher and health advocate. She’s also a survivor – of both Cancer and Lupus. The...

7 mins ago
Cecelia Ward Cecelia Ward

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Cecelia Ward

Cecelia Ward is a fashion stylist who, as co-owner of Today’s Fashions & Designs, specializes in women’s clothing, and she is experienced in developing...

1 day ago
Valder Beebe Valder Beebe

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Valder Beebe

Valder Beebe is the owner of A BEEBE OMNIMEDIA Co. She has decades in the industry and is widely respected and sought after as...

3 days ago
Chloe Coney Chloe Coney

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Chloe Coney

Chloe Coney is the gift that keeps giving! The Founder of the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Inc. (CDC of Tampa, Inc), she...

4 days ago
Advertisement