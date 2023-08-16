Superb Woman: Cynthia Woolen Allen

Cynthia Woolen Allen

Cynthia Woolen Allen is Dallas’ finest. A graduate of David W. Carter High School, where she was the 1st female and African American senior class president. She received both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M Commerce. She received her Doctor of Jurisprudence from Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston, Texas where she served as the law school’s Vice- President and Teachers Assistant. She is a member of the J.L. Turner Legal Association, National Bar Association, Dallas Bar Association, and Phi Delta Phi International Legal Fraternity. A wife and mother, Cynthia is a great legal mind and for more than three decades she has worked at the Allen Law Firm. She is also a proud Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and volunteers for several community, non-profit and religious organizations.