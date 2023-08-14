Best Podcasts For Your Mental Health

People in the podcast studio talking and recording

Remember when we were all stuck in the house, quarantining in 2020? The podcast space saw major growth during that period being that we were all spending more time in solitude. We needed someone or something to relate to. That year marked a time where many of us began to focus more on our mental health, and rightfully so. And thus, an uptick in podcasts geared toward mental health. And we say… the more the merrier!

You could say there are one too many podcasts, and maybe even one too many that focus on mental health. But if you dive into the conversations had on these shows, you’ll find that it’s more diverse than it appears.

Mental health is important. But it’s also important to know the specific areas you need help in. Maybe you struggle as a new mom, or in a new career as one of the few Black or brown faces.

Even if you just like to hear relatable stories from people who are like you, there’s a podcast for you. Here are some of the top podcasts of 2023 that are guaranteed to boost your mental health.

The Friend Zone

This friend group tackles hard to discuss topics through relatable humor and personal experiences. Hosts and friends HeyFranHey, Dustin Ross, and Assante explore the depths of “mental hygiene” because “who wants a musty brain?” The conversation is funny, knowledgeable and effortless. Check them out here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Girls Heal

This podcast aims to improve listeners’ self-esteem and increase self love by uncovering the root of intimacy and attachment issues.

Through coaching, therapeutic support, and practical tools, host Shena Lashey helps women of color break unhealthy relationship patterns and heal from unresolved trauma. If you want to be your best self in your next relationship, listen here.

Know For Sure

Comedian B. Simone and her business partner Megan Ashley have been best friends for 20 years.

On Know For Sure they share personal experiences that have allowed them to grow together even through challenges. They have guests and discuss different topics that make you think and challenge your beliefs.

Let’s Talk Bruh

If you want to dive deep into the concept of Black masculinity and patriarchy, Let’s Talk Bruh is for you. ‘

ADVERTISEMENT

With host, Jeremy Herte, LTB listeners gain insight on how patriarchy affects the Black community and how to combat it while providing support to those it affects and making space for Black men to be full versions of themselves.

Therapy For Black Girls

Created by psychologist Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, Therapy For Black Girls airs weekly and centers on mental health and personal growth.

Targeted to Black girls and women, listeners receive a wide range of topics that tie into the experience of Black women.

Dr. Joy Harden Bradford is also a speaker, author, and host of the podcast. She often connects entertainment and lifestyle topics to mental wellness.

The Faith and Mental Wellness Podcast

Just as it sounds, The Faith and Mental Wellness Podcast integrates spiritual faith and mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hosted by Brittney Moses, author and content creator, this podcast discusses mental wellness on a personal and clinical level. If you are interested in the intersections of spirituality and mental health, give this podcast a listen here.

Black Girl In Om

Podcaster and public speaker Makkah Ali hosts with BGIO founder Lauren Ash for a safe space to dive deep into spirituality and living intentionally.

The hosts and their guests have transparent conversations, share guided meditation, and words of affirmation to set the tone for your week. Their focus is on expanding consciousness and living unapologetically in a world that is not always kind.

Podcasts are great for your commute, to listen while you do chores or workout; they’re a great way to learn and challenge your mind to new ideas. After listening to the podcasts listed, you may feel lighter like after hanging out with a friend and you might even get some clarity on your own experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT